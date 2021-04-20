N.L. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, as 1 in 4 people now have first shot of vaccine

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as new infections slowly but steadily continue to flow into the province.

Both new cases are related to travel from within Canada. One is a woman between 20 and 39 years old in the Eastern Health region, while the other is a man in his 40s in the Central Health region.

In a news release the Department of Health said contact tracing is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The Health Department says passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8018 that departed Montreal and arrived in St. John's on Sunday should arrange COVID-19 testing. Passengers can complete the online self-assessment tool or call 811.

There have been no new recoveries, leaving 27 active cases across the province. Fifteen of those are in the Eastern Health region, 11 are in the Western Health region, and one is in the Central Health region.

A case reported on April 8 in the Eastern Health region is still under investigation.

To date 130,088 people have been tested, including 256 since Monday's update.

As of Sunday, 136,349 doses of vaccine had been administered, with 126,675 people — 27 per cent of the province's population — having received their first dose.

Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. NT.

