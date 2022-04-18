N.L. reports 5 more deaths due to COVID-19, hospitalizations rise to 34

There have been five deaths due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador since the last update on Wednesday. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five more deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total to 142 since the beginning of the pandemic and 32 so far in April.

Four of the deaths were in the Eastern Health region while one was in Western Health.

By age, two of those people were 80 years old or older, one was in their 70s, one in their 60s and one was in their 50s.

Hospitalizations have risen by two since the last update last Wednesday to 34, six of which are in critical care.

The province is reporting 723 new cases since Wednesday's update, however the number isn't entirely reflective of the true spread of COVID-19 since the Health Department has restricted testing and is no longer publishing the data for tests completed.

The daily breakdown is: 225 cases on Thursday, 176 on Friday, 137 on Saturday, 109 on Sunday and 76 on Monday.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador