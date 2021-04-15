2 new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. Eastern Health opens vaccination clinics to more seniors

Newfoundland and Labrador has two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, both related to travel.

One is in the Western Health region, a man between 20 and 39 years old who travelled within Canada.

The second case is in the Eastern Health region, a man in his 60s who travelled internationally.

The Department of Health said contact tracing by public health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Public health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8008, leaving Toronto on Saturday and arriving in Deer Lake on Sunday, to arrange COVID-19 testing.

The province reported one more recovery Thursday, in the Western Health region. There are now 15 active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, and one person is in hospital due to the virus.

A case in Western Health reported on April 9 has been determined to be related to travel within Canada. A case reported on April 8 in the Eastern Health region is still under investigation.

The Health Department is also advising rotational workers about a COVID-19 outbreak at the Royal Camp Services in Grande Prairie, Alta. The department said it was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as people from Newfoundland and Labrador work at the site.

Workers with this project who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last two weeks must isolate themselves from any household members, call 811 to arrange testing and complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

To date, 128,432 people have been tested, including 597 since Wednesday's update.

Meanwhile, Eastern Health has opened all of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics to people 65 years old and older for their first shots of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer necessary and eligible residents can book an appointment online with an email address.

Anyone 70 years old and up who has already registered can also book an appointment.

