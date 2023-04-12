No new COVID-19 deaths in N.L. for 1st time since July

For the first time in seven months, Public Health has logged no new deaths from COVID-19 in its regular update.

According to the latest numbers, posted Wednesday afternoon and covering March 26 to April 8, no one has died from the virus in Newfoundland and Labrador. The last time that happened was in July 2022.

Though the government's COVID-19 website did show no deaths during the last update, covering March 12-25, that number has been consistently underreported by the Health Department, and six deaths had actually been quietly added to the total.

The department says the discrepancy is due to deaths that have been reported since the last update but which happened before the latest two-week reporting period.

The death total in Newfoundland and Labrador since the pandemic began is 339 people — 44 of whom died in 2023.

But the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 has climbed, up to 20 from 16 two weeks ago. Three of those people are in critical care.

