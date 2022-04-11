N.L. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, critical-care numbers rise
35 people are in hospital, 7 in critical care
Six people have died due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador since Friday, raising the province's total to 130 since the beginning of the pandemic, 20 of those deaths announced in April alone.
Two deaths were in the Eastern Health region, three were in Central Health and one was in the Labrador-Grenfell Health area — just the second reported COVID-19-related death in the region.
Two of the people who died were in their 70s, while the rest were 80 years old or older.
Hospitalizations have dropped to 35 from 41 on Friday. There are seven critical-care admissions, an increase of two since Friday.
The province also reported 575 new cases since Friday: 243 on Saturday, 175 on Sunday and 157 on Monday. The case numbers are not necessarily an accurate representation of the true spread of COVID-19 in the province since the Health Department has restricted testing and is no longer releasing the data for tests completed.
