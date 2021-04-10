N.L. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, all in the Western Health region

There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, all in the Western Health region. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday.

Previously, the Department of Health said there would be no updates over the weekend, unless the situation warranted one.

All of Saturday's new cases are in the Western Health region: a woman under 20 years old, two women between 20 and 39 years old and a man under 20.

The Department of Health said all four are close contacts of a previous case, and contact tracing by public health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine, the health department said.

The province also reported two new recoveries, one in the Western Health region and one in the Eastern Health region. There are now 10 active cases in the province with Saturday's new additions.

No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

To date, 126,481 people have been tested. That's an additional 226 since Friday's update.

The case reported on Thursday in the Eastern Health region and the two cases in Western Health reported Friday remain under investigation.

