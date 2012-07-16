N.L. reports no cases of COVID-19 on Friday after 2 days with increase

Hundreds of people have been tested in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this week after a health-care worker from Saskatchewan tested positive for COVID-19. (Rebecca Martel/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, holding the number of active cases at three.

The total caseload remains 275, with 269 recoveries and three deaths since March.

The numbers were updated on the provincial government website shortly after 2 p.m. NT on Friday. Testing numbers were updated two hours later, showing 43,054 people have been tested to date. That's an additional 498 tests since Thursday.

Earlier this week, long lineups formed at a testing site within the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, after the provincial government issued a media release asking anyone who was on the same flights with a case confirmed on Wednesday, shopped at the same stores she did in Happy Valley-Goose Bay or stayed at the same Deer Lake hotel she did to call 811.

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady was among those who stayed at the hotel in Deer Lake during the same dates as the woman. It was announced Friday that Coady tested negative for COVID-19.

A separate case was also reported in the Central Health region on Thursday.

