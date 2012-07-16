N.L. reports no cases of COVID-19 on Friday after 2 days with increase
Finance Minister Siobhan Coady tested negative for the virus
Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, holding the number of active cases at three.
The total caseload remains 275, with 269 recoveries and three deaths since March.
The numbers were updated on the provincial government website shortly after 2 p.m. NT on Friday. Testing numbers were updated two hours later, showing 43,054 people have been tested to date. That's an additional 498 tests since Thursday.
Earlier this week, long lineups formed at a testing site within the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, after the provincial government issued a media release asking anyone who was on the same flights with a case confirmed on Wednesday, shopped at the same stores she did in Happy Valley-Goose Bay or stayed at the same Deer Lake hotel she did to call 811.
Finance Minister Siobhan Coady was among those who stayed at the hotel in Deer Lake during the same dates as the woman. It was announced Friday that Coady tested negative for COVID-19.
A separate case was also reported in the Central Health region on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.