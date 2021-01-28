Rare Thursday COVID-19 update set for 2 p.m. NT
The last time a briefing happened on a Thursday was in November
In an unusual move, Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health is holding a briefing on COVID-19 this afternoon at 2 p.m. N.T.
It has been two months since an update was held on a Thursday. After holding daily updates, the provincial government moved briefings to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and then to a single weekly briefing on Wednesdays when the provincial election got underway.
It's unclear why Dr. Janice Fitzgerald is having the media availability.
You can watch it on our website via the government's Youtube channel.
On Wednesday, the province reported two new cases, both men between 20 and 39 years old in the Eastern Health region.
One is related to international travel while the source of the second case is still under investigation, Fitzgerald said Wednesday.
She added that both men are self-isolating, and contact tracing is finished for one of the cases. The other is ongoing.
Ahead of today's briefing, the number of active cases in N.L. stood at five.
