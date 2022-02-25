8 people die of COVID-19 in N.L.'s deadliest update since April

Eight more people died from COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador over the past week, according to data posted Wednesday on the provincial Health Department's website.

It's the most reported deaths in a week since April 20, when the province reported 10 people had died.

Six of those deaths were in the Central Health region, and the other two were in the Eastern Health region.

Two of the deceased were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, and four were 80 or older.

These latest deaths raise the provincial total to 217 since the pandemic's first cases were reported in March 2020.

The number of people hospitalized because of the virus dropped slightly, down two to 14 since the last update. on Aug. 3. Two of those people are in critical care.

Public Health has also confirmed 360 new cases of the virus over the past week. That number, however, is not an accurate reflection of the presence of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, because the Health Department limits who is eligible for a test, and the daily case count only includes those found through testing done by health officials and not people doing their own rapid testing.

