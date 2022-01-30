N.L. reaches record high 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record high in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday. (CBC)

A total of 23 people are hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, setting a new record high for the province.

The latest numbers released by the Department of Health and Community Services show five more people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since Saturday's update. It is not known how many of those are in critical care.

The previous high for hospitalizations was set on Jan. 24, when 21 people were in hospital due to the virus.

According to Sunday's update, 210 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the province, for a total of 2,162 known active cases — down from 2,232 on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 138 are in the Eastern Health region, 32 are in Central Health, 32 are in Western Health and eight are in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

With 1,246 tests performed since Saturday, the test positivity rate was 16.8 per cent.

