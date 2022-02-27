As COVID-19 restrictions loosen Monday, airport and bar staff relieved

Starting Monday, fully vaccinated travellers entering the province are no longer required to test, submit forms or self-isolate upon arrival. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

A number of COVID-19 restrictions loosened across Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, and staff at places where operations have been heavily impacted over the past two years are breathing a sigh of relief.

Gander International Airport Authority president and CEO Reg Wright said he expected a much quieter work environment come Monday morning, and less stress for staff at the airport.

COVID-19 checkpoints at airports and ferry terminals will be removed and border enforcement staff will no longer be stationed at points of entry, according to Public Health. Starting Monday, there is no testing or isolation for all travellers, and travel forms will no longer be required.

"It's the removal of an irritant to travel more than anything," Wright said. "It's something that kind of choked off travel demand."

Wright said testing requirements and COVID-19 checkpoints have been clogging up operations since the onset of the pandemic.

Screening requirements resulted in long lineups and crowds inside the terminal, which Wright said affects smaller airports like Gander's more than the larger points of entry in the province.

Reg Wright, CEO of the Gander Airport Authority, says delays caused by COVID-19 checkpoints affect smaller airports more than the larger points of entry. (CBC)

"I just think the deplaning process and especially baggage halls will be a lot more seamless because you won't have passengers queuing, waiting for processing, testing and producing credentials," he said.

"And essentially, if the chief medical officer is satisfied that, based on best science, this is the way to go, then we're frankly glad to see it go."

You can dance if you want to

At 12:01 a.m. Monday, capacity limits at bars, performance spaces, bingo halls and cinemas increased to 75 per cent, up from 50 per cent. Formal gathering size also increased to 75 per cent of a venue's capacity, but informal gatherings are still limited to 25 people.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, those who have been waiting since December to cut a rug could once again hit the dance floor, provided they wear a mask.

The official reopening of dance floors to masked patrons is good news for at least one George Street bartender.

Janet Kean of Christian's Pub says the bar's clientele were not pleased about the prohibition on dancing that was ushered in early on in the pandemic.

"Oh, they were angry. People didn't understand," Kean said. "When they've got a few drinks in, nobody really wants to be told that, right?"

"We're a small venue, so we get like 35 people when it's at half capacity," she said. "So when 35 of those people are drunk and then all of a sudden they don't want to stay sitting down, it really has its challenges."

Kean said enforcing the restrictions took a lot of effort on the part of staff.

"But anyway, we all got through it," she said.

After the Christmas lockdown and the subsequent wave of infections, Kean feels optimistic it's time to move past the pandemic restrictions.

"Hopefully Omicron might be the last of it," she said.

