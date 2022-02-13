Loosened restrictions at care homes bring 'joy and relief' for residents and staff

Loralee Wetlauffer is general manager of Bishops Gardens Seniors Living in St. John's. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)

Restrictions at long-term care and personal care homes across the province eased this week, and the news is sending ripples of joy through at least one St. John's residence.

"Joy and relief are the two things that we felt primarily," said Loralee Wetlauffer, general manager of Bishop's Gardens Seniors Living in St. John's.

"You could just feel the excitement building.… If in your 80s and 90s, you could skip, we were skipping."

On Dec. 30, the province prohibited visitation at long-term care homes. As of Thursday, those restrictions were lifted, allowing more visitors to come in and residents to go out for personal outings.

After a tumultuous six weeks that saw all 71 residents confined to their rooms after an exposure in the facility, Wetlauffer said Thursday's announcement was the news everyone needed.

"We can all imagine what it would be like to be confined to our bedroom for a long period of time," she said, "so that was difficult."

"The restrictions around visitation are difficult because we love our families and we want to see our families and it makes the house very quiet."

Wetlauffer said a little improvisation and some crafty ideas — including nightly bingo, musical performances and exercise classes on every floor — helped residents pull through.

"We work really hard on the things that we can do to alleviate what the restrictions impose and have as much fun as we can while doing that," Wetlauffer said.

She said residents were most eager to reunite with their spouses and kids.

"We have some families where one or two or three kids visit on a pretty regular basis, and so it creates a really visible void," Wetlauffer said.

"Just having new faces was good for residents."

Now that restrictions on outings at her seniors' residence are lifted, Gloria Spurrell looks forward spending the spring and summer outdoors. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)

While Thursday's news was welcome, Wetlauffer said staff and residents are exercising "cautious optimism."

"Our families are amazingly respectful and although they're taking people out, they're being very careful. And that's key to keeping us protected," she said.

"I just am so thankful for the respect that they're showing all of us."

Much to look forward to

Bishops Garden resident Gloria Spurrell said being able to go for a sunny drive, a stroll in the park and a feed of Jiggs dinner was a beautiful experience.

A self-professed "outdoors person," she looks forward to more outings in the coming months.

"Fishing, hiking, swimming — I've been outdoors for 74 years," she said. "So we're really looking forward to the summer."

Spurrell said while reading, writing and chats on the phone kept her busy when stuck indoors, many of her fellow residents struggled — so excitement for the loosening restrictions is palpable.

"People are happy about it," she said, "they're all jarred up about going out and being able to go when they want to go."

