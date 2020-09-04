Watch here: Mass COVID-19 outbreak due to coronavirus variant, N.L. under lockdown

Newfoundland and Labrador is now battling a COVID-19 "variant of concern," responsible for this week's mass outbreak in the capital.

The variant, B117, was first discovered in the United Kingdom. It's believed to be more contagious than the original coronavirus strain.

"We know that if not controlled, it becomes a predominant strain within weeks of first appearance," said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health.

"This is concerning and serious. But we have the ability to overcome it."

Effective immediately, the entire province is at Alert Level 5, with all but essential businesses closed, Fitzgerald announced.

The decision expands previous measures implemented in the St. John's area this week, returning Newfoundland and Labrador to the same rules it followed for weeks last spring.

Premier Andrew Furey said he expected the chief electoral officer to update the province on election protocol, and was focused instead on the health issues at hand. Over half the province's polling stations, as of Friday afternoon, were set to open at 8 a.m. Saturday to welcome voters.

"I haven't given much thought to the election," Furey said. "I understand there are questions about the election … but we don't have the answers."

Fitzgerald said she has spoken with the province's chief electoral officer, but would not disclose the advice she gave him, saying it's not her jurisdiction.

Health Minister John Haggie said vaccine rollout will continue as promptly as possible, but the timeline largely depends on delivery schedules.

Fitzgerald said the discovery of the variant answered questions she had about the speed and scope of the virus's spread. Other provinces are battling the mutation, with experts in Ontario warning B117 could become the dominant strain there before April.

Level 5 rules

Residents are now expected to remain inside their own homes as much as possible and restrict gatherings to no more than five people.

All non-essential businesses and facilities, including playgrounds, gyms, salons, cinemas, restaurants, bars, private health-care clinics, and retail stores that do not provide the essentials of life are now closed.

"At this point, stay in your bubble," Fitzgerald said. "We're back here for a little while. I'm hopeful that we won't have to lock down like we did previously."

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story is below:

Officials are addressing the public for the second time in one day as a COVID-19 outbreak grips the province.

The Department of Health notified media of the unplanned briefing late Friday evening. Premier Andrew Furey, Health Minister John Haggie and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald are slated to attend.

No reason was offered for the late availability.

Earlier on Friday, officials reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, with the vast majority in the St. John's metro region. Thousands of people are in isolation, with the rest grappling with renewed lockdown measures that have shuttered schools and non-essential businesses.

There are 260 active cases in the province, with 244 of them reported in the last five days.

Fitzgerald said Friday samples had been sent out of province to test for coronavirus variants, which as of Friday afternoon's update have not yet landed in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Election day battered by outbreak

A wide array of public servants, including 300 health-care workers, are in isolation this week. The outbreak also hasn't spared Saturday's election, with poll workers refusing to go to work and delaying election day for the province's most populated region.

Reports of more poll closures outside the metro region poured in Friday night. Liberal candidate for Fogo Island-Cape Freels, Derrick Bragg, posted a list of affected polls on his Facebook page Friday evening.

CBC News has not yet independently confirmed those reports. A request has been made to Elections NL.

PC candidate for Mount Scio, Damian Follett, also announced Friday evening in a release that he has contracted COVID-19.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador