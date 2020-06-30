New details on Atlantic bubble, Level 2 guidance expected at live briefing

Just days before the so-called Atlantic bubble takes effect, Newfoundland and Labrador is expected to lay out details of what the province can expect as it rolls into a second month without a new case of COVID-19.

The first live briefing in almost a week is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. NT.

On Monday, Newfoundland and Labrador marked 32 straight days without a new case of COVID-19. The province has been free of COVID altogether — that is, has had no active cases — since June 18.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Janice Fitzgerald has said there are epidemiological grounds to support the Atlantic bubble because the four Atlantic provinces between them have not recorded a new case in some time. New Brunswick is the only province with any active cases.

Under the Atlantic bubble, residents of the four Atlantic provinces will be able to cross provincial boundaries without having to self-isolate for 14 days, as residents of other provinces will still be required to do.

Last week, Premier Dwight Ball said that if the Atlantic bubble works — namely, if there is no spike in new cases — the bubble may be expanded to other provinces.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador