N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 4th straight day

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday.

This marks the fourth day in a row with no new cases. There are four active cases in the province.

The province's total caseload is 266, with 259 people having recovered and three deaths since March. In total, 24,672 people have been tested for the virus, an extra 339 since Wednesday, according to the provincial government's updated numbers, released Thursday afternoon.

This week, the issues related to the province that bubbled up was U.S. military members flying into St. John's and not self-isolating. Confusion was high over which level of government exemption rules — provincial or federal — trumped the other.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Health Minister John Haggie said the province "kind of took matters into our own hands yesterday when it became apparent that there was a vacuum in information."

A letter has gone out to all hotels in the downtown area of St. John's, stating that when military personnel get off a plane, they must go to their hotel and nowhere else, unless they've isolated for 14 days.

If there’s any doubt that members of the U.S. military are here. Here they are at the Delta in St.John’s minutes ago . <a href="https://t.co/WIkFD693Py">pic.twitter.com/WIkFD693Py</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

"[The initial instructions] from the Canadian Border Services Agency [were] somewhat more ambiguous than ours and that left them with what they thought was leeway to do what they did. We have corrected that," Haggie said at Wednesday's in-person briefing on COVID-19.

Haggie's comments came one day after Delta Hotel manager Heather McKinnon said the military members had been leaving the hotel and telling staff they were given the OK to do so by the CBSA.

