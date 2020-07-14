No travel bubble expansion until at least end of July, says health minister

It's unlikely Newfoundland and Labrador's borders will open to more travellers before July is out, says the province's health minister, in the most concrete assertion to date that the provincial government has backed away from a Friday border expansion.

After discussions among the chief medical officers of health in Atlantic Canada, John Haggie told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show not to expect non-essential travel from outside the region to be allowed as of Friday.

"I would be very surprised to see much significant movement before the end of this month," said Haggie.

Upon announcing the Atlantic bubble on June 24, Premier Dwight Ball floated July 17 as a date to possibly allow non-essential Canadian travellers from outside that bubble to arrive without requiring a written exemption and a 14-day isolation period. Since that time, however, he and other officials have walked back from that date.

Haggie emphasized Tuesday that the 17th "was simply arithmetic," coming 14 days after the July 3 opening of the Atlantic bubble. Two weeks is the incubation period of the virus, and the period of time the province has used in the past to transition between the easing of public health restrictions.

Since the bubble began, all four provinces within it have reported new cases of COVID-19, although in all cases health officials have stressed the cases have sprung from travel outside of the region.

"Our challenge now is what's the next sensible step and when should that be taken," said Haggie.

Haggie did point to declining numbers across the country as encouraging, but officials here are watching other jurisdictions' actions, noting that Ontario is still keeping its most populous areas in and around Toronto under lockdown despite easing restrictions elsewhere.

As of Monday's update, Newfoundland and Labrador has one active case of COVID-19, tied to travel to the United States.

Watching P.E.I. closely

Haggie said health officials in this province are also keeping a close eye on the other Atlantic cases of COVID-19, particularly the most recent case in Prince Edward Island.

Contact tracing is now underway after a health-care worker in Charlottetown tested positive Sunday. That man had travelled to the island from Toronto, and as an essential worker was allowed to return to work, after first having an arrival screening test that came back negative.

After working seven hospital shifts, that man tested positive.

This is not a situation where there's much room for compromise. - John Haggie

Haggie said that case, along with a New Brunswick doctor who also did not self-isolate for 14 days, shows the flaws of screening tests and the importance of Newfoundland and Labrador officials' insistence on a quarantine period.

"The only screening test that we can rely on, and have relied on, is 14 days of self-isolation. Particularly of health-care workers," said Haggie.

"This is not a situation where there's much room for compromise."

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Heather Morrison said Monday any further border openings for that province are, at this point, "premature."

Since the bubble opened, Haggie said, between 1,100 and 1,200 people a day are coming into Newfoundland and Labrador, compared with about 100 people a day during the height of pandemic restrictions in March and April.

The busiest border is between Labrador West and Quebec, he said, as Wabush, Labrador City and Fermont have bubbled together to allow their residents interprovincial freedom.

