Government data shows 8 deaths from COVID-19 and 14 hospitalizations in latest N.L. update

Eight people in Newfoundland and Labrador died of COVID-19 from Jan. 15-28, according to new numbers released by the provincial government Wednesday. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador had 14 hospitalizations for COVID-19 from Jan. 15 to Jan. 28, according to new numbers released Wednesday by the provincial Health Department.

Of the 14 hospitalizations from Jan. 15 to Jan. 28, two cases required critical care. The first two weeks of 2023 saw 25 hospitalizations, including three in critical care.

The provincial government's COVID-19 data hub also says there were seven new deaths due to COVID-19 over the two weeks, but according to the hub's regional and age breakdowns, there were actually eight deaths.

According to the age breakdown, four of the deaths were people who were 80 or older, three were people in their 70s, and one was a person in their 60s. According to the breakdown by regional health authority, there were three deaths apiece in Eastern Health and Western Health, and one each in Labrador-Grenfell Health and Central Health.

It's the second update in a row in which the number of new deaths announced by the provincial government has not matched the number of new deaths indicated by the age and regional breakdowns. Two weeks ago, the department announced two new deaths, while the breakdowns indicated four new deaths. Despite repeated requests for clarification from CBC News, the department has not explained the discrepancies.

The data hub also says 23.7 per cent of the province's population is up to date on vaccinations, defined as having had their first two doses or a booster shot within the last six months.

Residents between 70 and 79 have the highest up-to-date vaccination rate, at 55.8 per cent, while children aged five to 11 have the lowest vaccination rate, at seven per cent.

The Health Department also reported 141 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 15 to Jan. 28. But that number does not reflect the entirety of COVID-19 cases in the province, as it represents only positive PCR tests completed by provincial health authorities and not rapid tests done by the public on their own.

Influenza season

The Health Department also released the province's influenza numbers for the third week of 2023, from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21.

For the week, the department reports two laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza. There were no hospitalizations, intensive-care unit admissions or deaths.

For the entire flu season of 2022-23, there have been 14 confirmed outbreaks, 888 cases, 221 hospitalizations, 28 ICU admissions and 18 deaths.

As of Jan. 21, there were 904 cases of influenza, 225 hospitalizations, 28 intensive-care unit admissions and 19 deaths in the province. All of these cases are influenza A.

About 55 per cent of reported cases so far are individuals under the age of 45.

The department notes the other respiratory illnesses circulating are respiratory syncytial virus, parainfluenza viruses, entero/rhinovirus, human metapneumovirus and adenovirus.

The department also reported that emergency room visits and health-line calls in relation to influenza symptoms in Newfoundland and Labrador were down for the week.

