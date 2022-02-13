N.L. sets new record with 26 COVID-19 hospitalizations

As of Sunday, there are 26 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador — a new record for the province. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

A total of 26 people in Newfoundland and Labrador are in hospital due to COVID-19 — the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The previous record of 25 was set earlier in February, and reached again Thursday.

The Department of Health and Community Services did not specify how many people are in critical care Sunday.

The department's update Sunday said the current active caseload sits at 1,690, up from 1,649 the day before.

That number accounts for 196 recoveries and 237 new known cases — 123 of them in Eastern Health, 30 in Central Health, 42 in Western Health and 42 Labrador-Grenfell Health.

With 1,031 tests completed since the last update, Sunday's numbers make for a test positivity rate of 23 per cent.

