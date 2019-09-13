Inmate says HMP unprepared, fears COVID-19 spread after fellow prisoner tests positive

An inmate at Her Majesty's Penitentiary says tension is building inside his unit after he said one man tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm in a grungy, dirty, tension-filled unit," said Richard Driscoll, by phone from his prison unit late Tuesday evening.

"We are isolated, alone, and scared."

Driscoll, who acts as the 4B unit representative, said the concerns of inmates are not being considered as the province confirms it is dealing with its first outbreak at the corrections facility in St. John's.

"I'm sure the prison staff have been anticipating the possible outbreak inside the prison, but now that it's here, it's like everybody's shocked," said Driscoll.

"It's like we've been caught unexpectedly, like a tidal wave, but it's something that should have been well prepared for, or had an action plan, but they are caught flat-footed."

The Department of Justice and Public Safety said earlier Tuesday that four inmates in the same unit had tested positive for the virus. Driscoll said there is just one confirmed case on his unit.

The department said corrections staff will continue to work with Eastern Health to manage the situation, and personal protective equipment is being provided and worn.

Rotating recreation

Driscoll said inmates had asked that the COVID-positive inmate be removed from the unit but he said instead the man is being kept in his cell away from others.

"We have an inmate on the range with COVID and the only thing separating him from us is a door, a big metal steel door but there's an inch gap under his door."

"Eastern Health said we can rotate you and it's safe. We don't agree, we are very stressed out."

Driscoll said correctional officers have directed inmates to follow a rotation between three groups which would allow them out of their cell for about four hours at a time.

He said it appears the correctional officers are also stressed.

Her Majesty's Penitentiary was built in the 1850s, and is known for its crumbling infrastructure and persistent rodent problems. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

While this is the first outbreak in Her Majesty's Penitentiary, it is not the only Newfoundland and Labrador jail to get hit by the virus.

There was a positive case in the Labrador Correctional Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at some point in January, according to the department, but the person has since recovered.

The department said appropriate sanitization measures are being taken in each facility in accordance with public health guidelines and best practices.

Corrections' staff are required to wear gloves, masks and properly sanitize the workplace, and they must also be fully vaccinated.

Visitation and programming offered by external facilitators have been temporarily suspended.

Inmates who have any symptom of COVID-19 are tested and put in isolation, pending test results.

Calls for bail hearings

Driscoll, who is triple vaccinated, said he came in contact with a COVID-positive person during an addiction counselling session last week. However, he has since tested negative for the virus.

He said communication about COVID-19 within the prison is dismal and said inmates need more cleaning supplies. He is calling on the justice department to take action.

"We are disrespected. They don't care about us, we are alone, and nothing we say matters but the truth of the matter is, we are inmates, we are humans, we have families," he said.

"We are being punished for COVID."

Driscoll is calling on the justice department to release inmates on remand who are awaiting trial.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Elizabeth Fry Society wrote to the provincial government in December as the Omicron variant began sweeping through Canadian correctional facilities.

The group asked that they release non-violent offenders and people held on remand within the province's prisons.

In the meantime, Driscoll said he and his fellow inmates have some simple requests, too: a handheld radio and books to bide time while they brace for what's to come.

