Possible COVID-19 exposures at Ultramar, Jungle Jim's in Corner Brook, says public health

Public Health is advising of possible COVID-19 exposures at Veitch’s Ultramar (left) and Jungle Jim's (right) in Corner Brook. (Google Maps)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health is advising of possible COVID-19 exposures at two Corner Brook businesses, with exposure periods spanning over 10 days.

According to a news release issued Sunday, anyone who visited Veitch's Ultramar and Service Station during the following time periods should arrange a COVID-19 test:

Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p. m.

Thursday, Aug. 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

Thursday, Aug. 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The notice does not apply to anyone who paid for their fuel at the pump or did not enter the building, according to the department.

Additionally, anyone who visited Jungle Jim's at 41 Maple Valley Road on Wednesday between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. should book a COVID-19 test.

People who visited either location within these time periods and are showing COVID-19 symptoms must isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result.

Anyone who isn't showing symptoms is not required to isolate, but should monitor themselves for any developing symptoms.

Sunday's notice is part of an ongoing investigation into a case in the Western Health region, according to the department.

Public health also issued a exposure notice in Corner Brook on Saturday, asking anyone who visited the Mary Brown's at 24 Murphy Square in Corner Brook between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 to arrange for testing.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with an update on case numbers expected Monday.