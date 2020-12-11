Thousands of complaints, just a handful of confirmed rule breakers reported to N.L. COVID-19 snitch site

While thousands of complaints have been filed through the Newfoundland and Labrador government's form for people to report suspected rule breakers, there have only been about a handful of confirmed incidents that resulted in a ticket, fine or arrest since the start of the pandemic.

As of Dec. 7, there have been 6,530 complaints submitted to government officials.

Those complaints are then filtered down to the appropriate responding agency under the special measures order (SMO) — the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, RCMP, or Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, depending on the region and nature of the complaint.

But since March, there have only been four tickets or fines issued by RCMP.

For the RNC, there was just one incident — back in March in Corner Brook, which resulted in the arrest of a woman in the community.

The NLC has not issued any fines to date.

Hearsay and Facebook posts

Health Minister John Haggie said earlier this week that there have been a couple of stop-work orders issued to workplaces, and that environmental health officers have made recommendations for businesses to follow. But otherwise, the files would be handled by enforcement agencies.

However, Haggie said from what he knows of the nature of the complaints, a lot of them have a similar theme.

"I think some of them are not simply substantiated. They are hearsay, they're Facebook posts," he said.

Haggie added that the nature of the complaints speak to comments made recently by Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, warning against vilification of people who need to get a COVID-19 test.

Other complaints have to do with perception of rule violation versus compliance.

"Sometimes it's a perception issue, in that the people involved are actually following the recommendations, and other times there has been a little bit of a slip and the appropriate agency — RNC or RCMP — have pointed that out, and the behaviour has been modified," Haggie said.

"Our aim is not to generate revenue from tickets, our aim is to get people to follow good public health guidelines."

The numbers

As of Dec. 7, the N.L. RCMP has received 2,660 files — complaints filed under both the provincial and federal rules brought in for COVID-19 response. If they received multiple reports about the same address, it would be lumped into one file for investigation.

Complaints run the gamut, a spokeswoman said in a statement, including people not isolating after out-of-province/out-of-country travel, people not wearing masks and large group gatherings, to name a few.

Of those thousands of complaints, four have resulted in tickets or fines — three under the provincial act and one under the federal act.

Also, 555 compliance checks have been done to ensure individuals are self-isolating after travel, under the Federal Quarantine Act, with the RCMP saying it has received "great co-operation" to date.

"Most all reports are being resolved through voluntary compliance by the individuals contacted," the spokesperson said.

As of this week, the RNC has received 3,888 complaints. Of those, 426 had "insufficient information" for any sort of investigation or follow-up — complaints like unsubstantiated Facebook posts, for example.

Those nearly 4,000 complaints include 1,194 suspected violators of the SMO, none of which turned out to be violations, the RNC said.

The only incident the RNC has on file was a woman who was arrested — twice — in Corner Brook back in March for violating an isolation order related to travel.

Spokesman Const. James Cadigan said he thinks that incident in the early days of the pandemic may have served as a vivid illustration of the consequences for violations, and that police "would be holding persons accountable," before people realized the serious nature of the pandemic.

Since the early days of COVID-19, Cadigan said there has been "overwhelming compliance" by everyone they've talked to following a complaint. Cadigan added that officers reported co-operation from the public.

Both police agencies said they are focused more on education, and providing information for those in isolation.

Meanwhile, the NLC said it does not have an exact number of complaints received to date, but did say that there have been no fines issued.

Complaints to the NLC would be limited to capacity, distancing and dance floors for liquor licence holders, under the SMO for Alert Level 2 relating to the Liquor Control Act.

A spokesman said the NLC has "addressed any specific concerns immediately and with full co-operation by the establishments."

Those complaints come through a variety of places, including email, social media and in-person complaints.

Resources will match demand

With some people expected to be returning to the province for the holidays, and the 14-day self-isolation rules in place amid the popping of the Atlantic bubble, health officials say they're ready to respond to any cases of COVID-19.

"We are always looking to make sure that the resources we have in public health match any potential demand," Haggie said.

"You've seen little clusters pop up and public health have reacted very promptly, and these clusters thus far have not spread or materialized into anything more significant, and I think that's to their credit."

Haggie added that the nature of the province's work force with so many rotational and seasonal workers means there is frequent travel, "so that's normal activity."

