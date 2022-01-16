Another COVID-related death, 3 more hospitalizations in N.L.

The province is reporting one more death related to COVID-19 Sunday, for a total of 26 since the start of the pandemic. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Another person has died from COVID-19 and three more people have been hospitalized since Saturday, according to the latest update from Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health and Community Services.

In a tweet Sunday, the department said a woman over the age of 70 in the Eastern Health region had died.

The death is the fifth in just the last week, and the 26th COVID-related death since the pandemic began.

A total of 12 people in the province are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — the most since Oct. 12. The department's update Sunday did not disclose how many people are in intensive care.

Of the 384 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 272 were in the Eastern Health region, 54 in Central Health, 43 in Western Health and five in Labrador-Grenfell Health. An additional 10 people tested positive at private clinics.

Sunday's update brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province to 5,503 active cases.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador