Another COVID-related death, 3 more hospitalizations in N.L.
Total number of deaths reaches 26, while hospitalizations climb to 12
Another person has died from COVID-19 and three more people have been hospitalized since Saturday, according to the latest update from Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health and Community Services.
In a tweet Sunday, the department said a woman over the age of 70 in the Eastern Health region had died.
The death is the fifth in just the last week, and the 26th COVID-related death since the pandemic began.
A total of 12 people in the province are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — the most since Oct. 12. The department's update Sunday did not disclose how many people are in intensive care.
Of the 384 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 272 were in the Eastern Health region, 54 in Central Health, 43 in Western Health and five in Labrador-Grenfell Health. An additional 10 people tested positive at private clinics.
Sunday's update brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province to 5,503 active cases.