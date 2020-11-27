Pandemic response to be updated as Furey, officials to provide briefing at 2 p.m. NT

Public health officials and Premier Andrew Furey will speak Friday afternoon to Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 situation, with the third live briefing in a week.

Furey, Health Minister John Haggie and Chief Medical Officer of Health Janice Fitzgerald will update the province's pandemic response at 2 p.m. NT. The briefing will stream on the government's YouTube page. CBC will carry it here.

Furey on Wednesday announced an increase to briefings, which will now occur every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of Friday morning, the number of cases sits at 28.

An increase in briefings is latest change in a week that has seen a ratcheting up of public health regulations: on Monday, Furey announced a two-week suspension to the Atlantic bubble. As well, rules around testing for rotational workers were tightened.

The total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador stands at 327, with 295 recoveries and four deaths since March. As of Thursday, 60,578 people had been tested for the virus.

