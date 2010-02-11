A 'very exciting week' as COVID-19 vaccines expected in coming days, premier says

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province prepares to receive its first vaccine shipments in the coming days.

"This is the start of a very exciting week," said Premier Andrew Furey during a government briefing Monday afternoon. Logistical "dry runs" of the vaccine shipment concluded last week, he said.

The new case, in the Eastern Health region, is travel-related, said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald. The man is between 50 and 59 years old.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story is below.

Public health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador will provide an update on the province's pandemic response at 12:45 p.m. NT, as the country marks another milestone in the battle against COVID-19: the first vaccines are expected to be administered in Ontario and Quebec on Monday.

Premier Andrew Furey, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie will discuss the latest information and take media questions, with the event live streamed on the provincial government's YouTube page.

Canada's first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived Sunday. Newfoundland and Labrador is set to receive 1,950 doses this week, although the exact date they will be delivered to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's has not been announced.

There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, all of them in the Western Health region. The province reported no new cases Sunday.

The source for two of those cases was still under investigation as of Sunday, as was a case in Harbour Breton. As of Sunday's update, there were 22 active cases, with 358 total cases since March, with 332 recoveries and four deaths.

As of Sunday, 66,844 people had been tested for COVID-19 in the province.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador