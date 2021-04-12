1 new case of COVID-19 in N.L., 13 Western Health staff in isolation due to previous case

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, according to a late evening release from the Department of Health, while a previous positive case in a Western Health staff member has resulted in a total of 13 staff having to self-isolate.

The new case is a man in his 40s in the Western Health region. The department said the man is a close contact of a previous case, but is not connected to the four cases announced in the western region Saturday.

Western Health told CBC News in an emailed statement that one of Saturday's four cases was a Western Health employee, and that it has resulted in other staff having to self-isolate.

"All staff members who are considered close contacts have been contacted and testing has been arranged. At this time, 13 staff members are self-isolating due to this case. There is no impact to patients or patient care," the statement said.

"The safety of patients, clients, residents, staff and physicians remains Western Health's top priority as we continue to respond to COVID-19 pandemic."

Testing sites set up in Corner Brook, Meadows

The health authority has also set up testing sites in Corner Brook and Meadows on the north shore of the Bay of Islands as part of an effort "to determine how community members may have acquired COVID-19 and whether there has been transmission within the community."

Western Health is encouraging people to seek testing, even if they are asymptomatic.

"Being tested is an opportunity to help protect the health of all residents. There was a new case identified in Western Region today who is a close contact of a previous case and is not related to this investigation," a separate press release from the health authority read.

To book a test, people can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

Following the completion of the online self-assessment or call to 811, residents will be contacted to book an appointment time for the location closest to them. There will be two drive through testing sites available Monday to Wednesday, April 12 to April 14, the town hall in Meadows and at the former St. Gerard's Elementary School in Corner Brook.

More information on testing is available on the Western Health website.

1 recovery, 10 active cases

The Department of Health said Sunday said the case reported Thursday in the Eastern Health region and the two cases in Western Health reported Friday remain under investigation.

Contact tracing for Sunday's case is underway and anyone who is considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There is also one new recovery in the Central Health region. There are now 10 active cases in the province, with no one in hospital due to the virus.

To date, 126,691 people have been tested. That's an increase of 210 people in the past day.

