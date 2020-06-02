COVID-19 in N.L.: Here's how things are going to change — or not — Monday morning

Outdoor pools are reopening as of Monday, but expect some occupancy restrictions. (Aaron Favila/Associated Press)

As the pandemic era drags on, some people weigh the safety of ordering in the odd meal from a restaurant, while there are those already gearing up to be among the first shoppers allowed back in the mall; for both groups, life will be a little different starting Monday.

If all goes well, Newfoundland and Labrador will be hitting Alert Level 3 in its COVID-19 restrictions.

Here's some of what you can expect.

What to do outside

Many summer activities and services will be creaking back to life this week.

For those looking to enjoy what sun they can get, outdoor pools can now be opened, with some restrictions on numbers.

Campsites can have limited overnight camping, though only for self-contained units such as RVs or cabins that have their own water and washrooms.

Summer day camps can operate, with restrictions.

While solo activities like walking, hiking, and biking were already encouraged, now medium-risk outdoor recreation can resume, such as team sports. However, before someone takes you out to the ballgame, be aware that spectators must maintain physical distance.

Finally, gatherings for weddings and funerals are expanding to 20 people with distancing, but visitations and wakes are still prohibited.

The return of retail therapy

The mall is back in business, as are retail stores throughout the province — though not without restrictions.

Physical distancing should still be followed, with a maximum occupancy of 50 per cent of a store's regular capacity.

Similarly, restaurants can open their seating areas once more, again with reduced capacity and two-metre distancing between tables, although buffets will remain prohibited.

As well, private health clinics and personal service businesses like spas, salons, and tattoo parlors, as well as pet groomers, may reopen, though with restrictions and client screening for symptoms prior to appointments.

And scratch and break-open lottery tickets will be back on sale.

The St. John's Farmers Market will reopen June 13, but only for food vendors and without its traditional seating area. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

What can't you do?

Before you exhale that steady sigh of relief you've been building, born of the knowledge that the great calamity of our time is at last behind us allowing a weary population to step once more into the warm embrace of public fellowship, hold up.

Not everything is yet deemed safe enough to resume.

Bars and lounges remain closed, as do cinemas and theatres.

Gyms, yoga studios, arenas, dance studios, and performance spaces will also be keeping their doors locked tight for the time being.

And for the kids, playground equipment is still off limits.

You might want to renew that Netflix subscription, as cinemas, theatres, gyms, and other activities remain off the safe list for now. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Not out of the woods

Keep in mind the COVID-19 alert system is designed to stay in place until there is an effective vaccine, so while restrictions are easing up in N.L., it's not all clear.

During one of the province's recent updates, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald was quick to remind everyone that as business returns, there will be more potential for coming into contact with the virus, making it more crucial than ever to adhere to public health orders and social distancing.

She gives credit to residents of the province for getting to this point, saying the province has done "exceptionally well."

"I truly hope you realize the significance of your actions as they have undoubtedly gotten us to where we are today."



Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador