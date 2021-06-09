Watch here: COVID-19 briefing at 12:30 NT comes amid multiple case investigations

Amid multiple investigations into cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, provincial officials are set to hold the weekly pandemic update at 12:30 NT.

Premier Andrew Furey, Health Minister John Haggie and Chief Medical Officer of Health will speak during the briefing, that will be live streamed on the provincial government's YouTube channel.

The update comes the same day a middle school in Gander shut its doors for what St. Paul's Intermediate said were "operational reasons" stemming from the discovery of a case of COVID-19 connected to the school. In a letter, Central Health's medical officer of health said contact tracing is ongoing and affected individuals will be contacted directly.

Public health investigations have still not found the sources of two COVID-19 clusters, in central and western Newfoundland.

The central Newfoundland cluster numbered 69 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, with two probable cases and one presumptive case. In western Newfoundland, there were 31 confirmed cases and one presumptive case in the region spanning the St. George's, Stephenville and Port au Port areas. That area remains in Alert Level 4, while the rest of the province sits in Alert Level 2.

As of Tuesday there were also two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 that were unlinked to either cluster.

There were also seven individual cases — two in central Newfoundland, and five in western Newfoundland — where the source of transmission is under investigation.

As of Tuesday, there were 62 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with another death reported, raising the total number of virus-related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador to seven.

The deceased was a man over 70 in the Central Health region.

One person was in hospital in Tuesday, in the Central Health region.

Vaccinations expanding

Alongside the investigations, provincial vaccination efforts are also expanding.

Labrador-Grenfell Health has announced it's speeding up second doses for certain groups, such as some rotational workers and people who were booked for a second shot between July 16 and Aug. 5.

That comes on the heels of the other health authorities moving up second doses for certain groups.

Central Health is now offering Moderna vaccines at a number of pharmacies across its region, for people looking for a first or second dose of that vaccine.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador