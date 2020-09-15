No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. on Tuesday

Newfoundland and Labrador is recording zero new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the third day in a row without a new case.

The province has passed the six-month mark of the pandemic, having registered its first case on March 14. The province's total caseload stands at 271, with 266 recoveries and three deaths.

There have been 35,791 people tested since March, including 321 in the last 24 hours.

This week, K-12 students are marking their first full week of classes since returning to school with masks and public health restrictions in place.

Also this week, Newfoundland and Labrador MHAs returned to the House of Assembly to debate an interim supply bill from a government with a new premier who doesn't have a seat in the legislature. The Liberal government plans to unveil its budget Sept. 30 — months later than usual, due to the pandemic.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update was provided by a press release from the provincial government, which will hold its next live briefing Wednesday.

