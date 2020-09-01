N.L. enters September with no new cases of COVID-19
The province's total caseload remains 269, with 1 active case
Newfoundland and Labrador is marking the start of a new month — the seventh calendar month of the COVID-19 pandemic — with no new cases.
The province's total caseload remains 269, with 265 recoveries, three deaths and one active case. Since March, the province has tested 32,200 people for the coronavirus, including 258 since Monday's update.
On Tuesday, Education Minister Tom Osborne announced changes to the province's back-to-school plan. While students were not originally required to wear masks in classrooms, Osborne says masks will now be mandatory in classrooms where one-metre of distance between students cannot be maintanined. The education minister says the rule applies to students in grades 7-12 only.
Osborne also announced that more busing resources would be in place by the end of September, and that January's public exams will be cancelled.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.