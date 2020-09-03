No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. on Thursday

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, with one active case remaining in the province.

That means the total caseload in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 269, with 32,752 people tested since March. That's an additional 305 people in the last 24 hours. In total, 265 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been three deaths.

The province sent its daily COVID-19 update through a media release, shortly after Premier Andrew Furey and Education Minister Tom Osborne announced forthcoming changes to the return-to-school plan. Read our latest story here.

Newfoundland and Labrador also launched a new COVID-19 exposure notification app on Thursday, becoming the second province to do so.

The app is available for download through Apple and Android app stores.

