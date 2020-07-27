N.L. kicks off week with no new COVID-19 cases

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The news came Monday afternoon in a release from the provincial government. It comes after the province recorded four new cases of COVID-19 last week, the most recent on Sunday.

Three of those cases were in central Newfoundland, with all three being closely related to each other and stemming from a man in his 20s returning home from Ontario. The other case was a woman in the Eastern Health region who travelled back to the province from Southeast Asia.

Travellers who were aboard her flight, Air Canada flight 8006 from Toronto to St. John's on July 16, have been asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and call 811 if they experience any.

All of the province's four active cases are below the age of 39.

As of Monday's update, 23,839 people have been tested for the virus — an increase of 182 in the last day.

This week marks 19 weeks since COVID-19 arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador. To date, 266 people have been infected and three people have died.

The next in-person briefing on the province's pandemic response is set for Wednesday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador