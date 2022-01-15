25th COVID-19 related death reported in N.L., 9 people in hospital

According to Newfoundland and Labrador's health department, a man over the age of 70 has died due to COVID-19. (Robert Short/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health and Community Services says one more person is in hospital with COVID-19, and a man over 70 in the Eastern Health region has died from COVID-19.

The department made the announcement in a tweet Saturday. The man's death is the 25th related to COVID in the province since the pandemic began.

It's the second day in a row with a COVID-related death, as the death of a woman in the province's Western Health region was reported Friday.

Nine people are in hospital due to the virus, up one from Friday. The update from the health department Saturday didn't disclose how many people are in intensive care.

According to numbers released Saturday, 2,738 tests were completed in the past day, producing a total of 314 positive results within the province's regional health authorities. Three more positive cases were found from out of province testing in the province.

Of those cases, 212 are in the Eastern Health region, 40 are in Central Health, 39 are in Western Health, and 12 are in Labrador-Grenfell Health. Private testing clinics also reported 14 positive cases.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador