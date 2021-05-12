Watch here: N.L. health officials provide latest update on COVID-19

Health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday, as the number of both travel-related cases and vaccinations continue to tick upwards.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Health Minister John Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey will lead a briefing at 2 p.m. NT.

There were 15 new cases of the virus Tuesday, including one confirmed case at Belanger Memorial School in the Codroy Valley on Newfoundland's west coast.

The Department of Health has asked students and staff at the school to arrange a test, even if they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms. A temporary drive-up testing site is open Wednesday at St. Ann's Social Centre, near the school in the Codroy Valley.

As of Tuesday's update, there are 77 active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador.

By Monday, the province also passed a milestone of 200,000 people who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A further update on vaccinations is expected during Wednesday's briefing.

