No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. for 9th straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are two active cases in the province, both in the Eastern region — a man and a woman between the ages of 20 and 39.

In total, 29,176 people have been tested for the virus. That's an additional 292 tests since Tuesday.

It has been nine days since the last new case was recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.

On Tuesday during the weekly live COVID-19 briefing, provincial officials provided more details about the mandatory mask order taking effect Monday. Most people over the age of five will be required to wear one in public, indoor spaces, with some exemptions.

The usual Wednesday briefing was moved up a day to Tuesday to accommodate Premier Andrew Furey's swearing-in ceremony, which took place Wednesday morning outside Government House.

