4 deaths — all seniors — in weekly N.L. COVID-19 report

Newfoundland and Labrador has marked four more deaths due to COVID-19 in the past seven days, according to the provincial Health Department's weekly COVID-19 update.

According to updated numbers provided by the department Wednesday, three of the deaths were in the Eastern Health region and the fourth was in Central Health.

By age, one of the deaths was a person in their 70s, while the rest were people 80 or older.

Since March 2020, when the pandemic began, 225 people have died of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The province has reported 20 deaths so far in August, nearly double the 11 reported in July and 12 reported in June. Hospitalizations have dropped from by four since last week, from 18 to 14, with one person in critical care.

By region, there are six hospitalizations in Western Health, five in Central Health and three in Eastern Health.

There are no hospitalizations in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

The province is also reporting 329 new cases since last week but those numbers don't represent the true spread of COVID-19, since the Health Department restricts PCR testing and counts only positives found by tests administered by the regional health authorities and not rapid tests people take themselves at home.

