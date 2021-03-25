5 more COVID-19 deaths in N.L.'s weekly update
9 people in hospital because of the virus, 1 in critical care
There are five more people dead from COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the latest numbers from the province's Health Department.
They raise the provincial death toll to 253 people since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
According to Wednesday afternoon's weekly update, four of the deaths were in the Eastern Health region, and the fifth was in the Central Health region. One person was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, and the other three were 80 or over.
The number of people in hospital because of the virus dropped by one since last week, down to nine, with one person in critical care.
Health officials have also confirmed 224 new cases of the virus in the province, but because of strict limits on who's eligible for testing by Public Health, that number is not an accurate reflection of the presence or spread of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.
