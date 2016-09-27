Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health is providing the latest information on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, hours after Johnson Insurance asked all of its St. John's employees to work from home amid concerns over COVID-19.

The St. John's-based company sent a memo to each of its local employees Thursday morning, telling them to stay home until further notice.

Johnson is one of several employers in the city to have people work from home out of concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

There are no confirmed cases in Newfoundland and Labrador and at least 22 people have tested negative.

Tech company Verafin is also asking its 500 employees to stay home if possible. They are hoping 90 per cent of their workforce can work from home.

The company has also postponed an anniversary party at the St. John's Convention Centre, which would have drawn about 1,000 attendees.

Most of Verafin's employees have the ability to set their own hours and work remotely, so it's not believed it will cause much of a disruption in the company's fight against financial crime.

'Simple risk calculation'

Another St. John's tech company, ClearRisk, had its staff begin working from home on Thursday.

"We are very lucky to be an advanced technology company that has embraced working remotely and remote working tools for many years," said CEO Craig Rowe.

"If we can easily work from home without disruption, and at the same time help quell a potential spread, then it's a very simple risk calculation for us."

The local companies are following precedents set by some of the largest tech-based giants, like Google, who asked their employees to stay home to prevent spreading the virus.

Offshore industries taking precautions

An offshore oil rig in Norway registered the first known case of coronavirus offshore this week.

Off the coast of Newfoundland, oil companies are hoping they won't be the next ones.

According to a spokesperson from Husky Energy, all passengers are being screened by nurses at the Cougar Helicopter terminal before leaving the island for the oil rigs.

The screening includes a questionnaire to assess if a person has been in contact with the virus, and mandatory temperature checks.

The spokesperson said the measures don't just apply to Husky's SeaRose platform, but to all offshore rigs.

Marine Atlantic, the interprovincial ferry service, is also taking steps to prevent the virus reaching Newfoundland and Labrador through its port.

The company said it updated its pandemic plan and are using a more rigorous cleaning method.

Spokesperson Darrell Mercer said the company is hearing from its usual tour bus operators who travel between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, which are reporting cancellations due to coronavirus concerns.

Supply and demand

Shortages of products like masks and hand sanitizers have hit the province, with some — including health food store the Natural Vibe — resorting to making their own hand sanitizer.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District managed to lock down a supplier for hand sanitizer this week, as its stock began to run low.

A tender was finalized on Wednesday, and orders were placed for every school in the province under the district's purview.

The district said it still has abundant supplies of soap, which is just as effective as any hand sanitizer.

The virus could also make it hard for people to get their phones fixed.

Justin Penney, who works at the iDoctor in Paradise, said he is expecting an increase in prices once the Chinese supply chain of phone and tablet parts is up and running again.

"Right now we're seeing a real problem with the supply of parts," Penny said.

He's having problems getting batteries for devices, especially iPads, as the manufacturing sector was disrupted by the virus in China.

He's seen prices for parts triple due to changes in supply, so he's warning customers their repairs could be more costly than normal.

"I haven't seen an increase yet but we will adjust our prices accordingly," he said.

