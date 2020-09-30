Most MUN classes to stay virtual this winter
University will consider proposals for some on-campus activities
Memorial University will keep the bulk of its instruction online for the upcoming winter semester, a decision made during a special meeting of the school's senate Tuesday.
The current semester, with few exceptions, is being taught virtually, a decision made in May. That status quo will remain until at least May, said the school's vice-president of academics in a letter released to its students.
"I understand some of you may be disappointed with the idea of another remote and online semester and you may have concerns about in-person experiences that you are missing, both academically and personally," wrote provost Mark Abrahams.
MUN's announcement did leave the door open to some on-campus activities resuming in the winter, as Abrahams said the university will accept proposals from academic units to do so for Grenfell Campus, the St. John's campus, and the Marine Institute. In particular the university will be considering more in-person teaching for students in "programs with significant practical components."
"In the fall term I think we've been very conservative in terms of ensuring there is no spread. Now we're going to see if we can't maybe provide a little bit more on-campus service, while not introducing any additional risk to the province," Abrahams told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.
Green-lighting any such proposal will be done with enough time for students to make their own plans, he said.
MUN's medical, nursing and pharmacy faculties will "continue to make their own plans" said the letter, as those areas have necessary in-person components. Internships and co-op programs will also be making their own plans and communicating them directly to the students involved.
