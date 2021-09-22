WATCH HERE: Surprise COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. NT, as N.L. announces 23 new cases

There are 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday, said the province's Department of Health in a media release, as it announced an unscheduled briefing at 3 p.m. NT.

The province is also reporting 15 new presumptive positive cases.

There are now 77 active cases in the province, and there is one person in hospital. There have been three recoveries, all in the Eastern Health region.

Public Health said 21 of the new cases are in the Central Health region. One of the new cases is a contact of a previous case, one is related to travel within Canada and the other 19 cases are under investigation.

The department said there are 12 females and nine males among the new cases, including two under 20 years of age, five between the ages of 20 and 39, four in their 40s , five in their 50s, four in their 60s and one 70 years of age or older.

Two of the cases, one female and one male, are in the Western Health region. One is related to travel within Canada and the other is under investigation. One is in their 50s and the other is 70 or older.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador