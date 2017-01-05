Mandatory temperature checks coming to YYT, as N.L. records no new cases Monday

St. John's International Airport will begin screening all departing passengers this week, an announcement that comes as Newfoundland and Labrador records no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The province currently has one active case of the virus. The total caseload is 272, with 268 people recovered and three deaths.

There were 380 new people tested since the previous update on Sunday.

Starting Wednesday, all people flying out of YYT will have their temperature taken, and so will non-passengers who are entering the secure area of the airport.

The measures are already in place at the four biggest Canadian airports — Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver.

Eleven airports considered to the next busiest are now required to adopt the extra measures, which will be carried out by the Canadian Air Transport Authority (CATSA).

Any passenger with a temperature above 38 C on both of two possible readings will not be permitted to enter the screening checkpoint at any airport in Canada for for two weeks. The only exception is if a person provides a doctor's note that states their higher temperature is not related to COVID-19.

In August, the airport's chief administrative officer, Peter Avery, explained that people who register a temperature of above 38 C will be able to take a second test 10 minutes later. If they fail a second time, they will have to retrieve their bags and rebook with their airline.

He said the screening routine will look similar to other facilities that perform temperature screening, scanning the traveller's forehead with a handheld thermometer.

Masks, another way to curb the spread of the virus, were made mandatory in the St. John's International Airport in July. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Some airlines have already mandated temperature checks, including for Newfoundland and Labrador travellers, but the new announcement is issued by Transport Canada, so it's a regulation that now applies across the board, instead of at the discretion of airlines.

Temperature checks are seen as one tool to fight COVID-19, as fever is one of the symptoms of the virus.

Masks are mandatory at the St. John's International Airport, along with many airports around the world.

