COVID-19 briefing bumped to Thursday, as N.L. marks no new cases
The weekly briefing, usually held on Wednesdays, has been pushed back a day to accommodate the House of Assembly schedule.
Briefing moves to accommodate House of Assembly schedule
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday, and one more person has recovered from the virus.
There was no media briefing on Wednesday, as the provincial government pushed back the usual mid-week pandemic briefing to Thursday at 3 p.m. to accommodate the House of Assembly schedule.
Wednesday's update marks the fourth day in a row without a new case.
There remains one active case of the virus in the province, with 271 cases recorded since the pandemic began.
In all, 267 people have recovered and three people have died.
As of Wednesday, 36,115 people have been tested for the virus in the province, with 324 tests in the last 24 hours.
