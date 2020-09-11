6 days straight with no new COVID-19 cases in N.L.

As the first week of classes for students across the province ends, Newfoundland and Labrador has recorded no new cases of COVID-19, extending the streak of no new cases to six days straight.

In the last 24 hours, 264 people were tested for coronavirus, bringing the total number of people tested since the start of the pandemic to 34,503.

As of Friday there remains one active case in the province.

The week saw several changes to public health regulations surrounding the pandemic. As of Thursday, personal care and long term care staff could resume working in multiple locations, or take on jobs outside the homes entirely.

Also on Thursday choirs and wind instrument musicians were allowed to resume group practices, with restrictions.

On Wednesday, rotational workers who reside in the province but work elsewhere in Canada outside the Atlantic Bubble were able to end the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period at after day seven, provided they had tested negative for the virus in between days five and seven.

Overall, the province's caseload remains at 270, with 266 recoveries and three deaths.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador