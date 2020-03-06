N.L. students have Europe trip cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

A group of students in St. John's will have to put their suitcases away for now, as a multi-school trip to Europe has been cancelled due to concerns about novel coronavirus.

The tour was supposed to include stops in northern Italy, which suffered a devastating outbreak in late February. There are currently more than 1,600 cases across Italy.

The Canadian government has issued an advisory warning people to avoid all non-essential travel to the northern region of Italy, hence the decision to cancel the students' trip with tour company Explorica.

"After much deliberation and consultation between chaperones, parents, administration, school district and Explorica, the time has come to cancel our European tour," reads an email sent to parents by the trip's chaperones.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says it hasn't cancelled any school trips yet, but the letter said a senior official with the district will call the tour company and cancel the trip.

The parents will be refunded once the trip is formally cancelled.

Around the world, people are becoming hesitant to travel, and restrictions are being put in place on large gatherings.

Masked carnival revellers wear protective face masks at Venice Carnival, much of which has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Italian football matches are being played in front of empty stadiums, as fans are ordered to stay home.

The National Hockey League's San Jose Sharks defied a recommendation from its local health authority to do the same Thursday night, instead opening their stadium to 14,000 fans. It was the smallest crowd the team has seen this season.

Schools boards in most Canadian provinces cancelled trips this week, citing the spread of COVID-19 as the reason.

More than 95,000 people have been infected worldwide, and more than 3,200 people have died.

There have been no confirmed cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, but health officials say it is expected to reach the province eventually.

