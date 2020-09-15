When do you keep your kid home from school? Your call, says health minister

There's always a spike in runny noses and mild fevers with back-to-school season, but this September, those symptoms are leaving parents in Newfoundland and Labrador wondering when to pull their kids from classes.

There have been mixed messages from public health about whether to keep your child home if they have one or two symptoms, and Health Minister John Haggie said it comes down to a parents' choice.

"At the end of the day, you make a conscientious decision based on what you see in front of you," he said. "There is no script for that. That's parenting, that's knowing your child."

The screening questionnaire that parents are asked to use each morning before sending their children to school starts by asking if the student has at least two symptoms.

However, another infographic on the provincial government's COVID-19 information page says that kids should stay home if they have one symptom.

The confusion has been complicated by a spike in cold and flu symptoms circulating around schools and has left parents and guardians jamming the 811 phone line.

"It's unavoidable. It's just school life," said Jennifer Newhook, mother of two mildly sick children currently staying home from a St. John's elementary school.

Newhook and many other parents have complained of long wait times to get guidance from 811, and an even harder time booking a COVID-19 test to clear their child to return to school.

As a result, she's been forced to isolate at home with her four kids until they test negative.

"My fear is that people are going to simply avoid reporting their symptoms because they cannot manage the disruption to their lives," she said.

Simple - and complicated

Katie Whalen called 811 over the weekend. She was told if her child's symptoms dissipated by Monday and she was comfortable with it, then it was safe to send him back to school.

Her son was still sick on Monday, so he didn't go back to school, but Whalen wasn't comfortable with the idea of sending him back without knowing for sure that he didn't have COVID-19.

"Even if they look fine, it doesn't mean that they aren't fine," Whalen said.

"They could still be spreading the germs and they could have been exposed to the virus. Maybe they haven't been, but there's still that possibility that they could have been exposed to it and they could be carriers."

Haggie said nobody knows a child better than the parent or guardian and it should be up to them to decide.

"If your child is not right and not well, they shouldn't go to school. It's as simple and as complicated as that," he said.

