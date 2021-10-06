Software blamed for appointment cancellations, vaccine wait-lists in COVID-19 hot spot

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie apologized for problems leading to vaccine shortages in central Newfoundland this week. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say a technical issue was the ultimate source of vaccine supply problems that caused cancelled appointments and growing wait-lists across central Newfoundland.

Getting a shot amid central Newfoundland's COVID-19 outbreaks became a frustrating process this week for some patients, who had planned appointments at local pharmacies cancelled.

Health Minister John Haggie said Tuesday that "an issue" with the software that's used to order Moderna vaccines in central Newfoundland was discovered and fixed, and orders should start moving within a couple of days.

"There is plenty of vaccine now heading towards central," he said. "So apologies to those people who were inconvenienced. We will make sure it doesn't happen again."

Three of the province's latest COVID-19 clusters have been discovered in central Newfoundland, and all of the province's current hospitalizations were first reported in the Central Health region.

'Outrageous'

Pharmacies across central Newfoundland began to complain last week that their Moderna shipments were coming in later and smaller than usual. In an email, Jennifer Collingwood, the head of the province's pharmacy association, described the situation as "shortages."

"We got basically three significant clusters going on in our area. This would be an opportune time to have supply reliably available," said Ken Dicks, a pharmacist with Central Pharmacy in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Once a vial of Moderna vaccine is open, it must be used within 24 hours. That means there is a lot of co-ordination for pharmacies in Newfoundland and Labrador that are trying to arrange for clinics. (Robert Short/CBC)

Dicks said he ordered 10 vials of Moderna vaccine on Sept. 28 — enough to vaccinate about 140 people. One week later, just one vial was delivered.

He called it "outrageous."

The pharmacy was forced to cancel afternoon clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Dicks says he's not sure yet when more supply will be available.

Other pharmacists in the town are recommending patients call around, to see who might be offering the earliest appointment. The next Central Health-run clinic in the town is scheduled for Oct. 13.

'Window of opportunity'

Dicks said the shortage — even if it is temporary — is an unnecessary barrier that slows down people who were responding to public health pleas to get vaccinated.

The vast majority of vaccine appointments were made by people who were looking for their first shot, Dicks said, and that includes some patients who required long conversations in order to feel comfortable getting a needle.

He worries about what may happen with those patients once their appointments got cancelled.

Grand Falls-Windsor pharmacist Ken Dicks says he's worried that some people whose appointments were cancelled might not rebook. (Submitted by Ken Dicks)

"If you get people in the right frame of mind, you don't want to waste that window of opportunity to complete the task," Dicks said. "When there's another little hiccup, would you lose them? I don't know. But it's an interruption, it's another slot that you've got to delay."

Dicks says demand has increased since the most recent clusters in Baie Verte, Twillingate, Bishop's Falls and Botwood began.

He said it's been frustrating to have the staff, the space and the time to deliver vaccinations, but no supply.

