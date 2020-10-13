Active caseload drops as N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19

There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday and a new recovery, lowering the total of active cases in the province to eight.

In the last 24 hours, 273 new people have been tested for the virus, bringing the total number of people now tested to 47,065.

The Thanksgiving long weekend saw four new cases of the virus: three females in the same extended household in the Western Health region and one man in the Central Health region.

The Department of Health says none of those cases pose a risk to the public or involve community transmission, and contact tracing has been completed.

The Western Health cases are related to a previous COVID-19 case, while the Central Health case involves a worker travelling home from Alberta.

