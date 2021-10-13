COVID-19 linked to personal-care home, N.L. reports 4 new cases

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Patrick Butler/CBC)

Central Health has identified positive cases of COVID-19 linked to a personal-care home in the region but hasn't said whether those cases are in any staff or residents at the home.

According to a memo sent by the health authority, which oversees central Newfoundland, officials are working with the operator of Kingsway Living Personal Care Home in Grand Falls-Windsor to figure out who may be at risk.

"Residents and staff are being tested and advised to quarantine or isolate appropriately," reads the memo.

Central Health said health workers will contact residents, staff members and families directly if they think they're at risk to discuss next steps.

Public Health is suspending visitation at the facility, except for essential visitation as determined by the clinical-care team.

The notice came Wednesday, as Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases of COVID-19.

There are two new cases in the Eastern Health region — both are female and are related to international travel. One is under 20 and one is between 20 and 39.

One new case, in the Central Health region, is a female under 20 and is a contact of a previously known case.

The last new case is in the Western Health region — a man in his 40s who is also a contact of a previously known case.

The Health Department also reported 11 new recoveries: four in the Eastern Health region and seven in the Central Health region, leaving 62 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

There are 10 people in hospital — down from 12 on Tuesday — including four in the ICU.

Public Health is advising of two more potential exposure locations in the Eastern Health region:

Sobeys Long Pond, 350 Conception Bay Highway, Conception Bay South. Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Piatto Pizzeria and Enoteca, 60 Elizabeth Ave., St. John's on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Public Health says the investigations into the clusters in Central Health are ongoing. There are 91 cases connected to the Baie Verte cluster, 66 cases connected to the Twillingate and New World Island cluster, and 56 cases connected with the Bishop's Falls and Botwood cluster.

As of Tuesday, over 90 per cent of the province's eligible population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 83 per cent had received two doses.

