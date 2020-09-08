No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. for 3rd straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row as a shortened work week for many people gets underway.

The total virus caseload remains 270, with 265 recoveries and three deaths. There have been 183 people tested for the virus in the last 24 hours, with 33,666 tested overall.

There are two active cases in the province.

One of those was recorded over the Labour Day weekend, on Saturday, involving a woman who recently returned to the Eastern Health region from the United States. She has been in self-isolation since her arrival.

On Tuesday, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District gave a preview of what the thousands of students returning to school on Wednesday can expect when they return to class, taking media on a tour of Elizabeth Park Elementary in Paradise.

Enhanced cleaning, masks for some students in classes, for all students on buses and daily COVID-19 assessments are all set to be part of the new routine.

