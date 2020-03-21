Life sure looks different: Your pictures of living with COVID-19

For many people, smartphones have become our windows to the world, as we hunker down in self-isolation. Our social media feeds tell us how are friends and neighbours are experiencing the COVID-19 crisis, one picture at a time.

We collected some of the most striking, strange and even silly shots that people in this province have shared over the past week.

People are finding ways to socialize during social isolation. Jennifer Howlett snapped this shot of a hang out (and maybe dart game?) happening on her iPad. (Submitted: Jennifer Howlett)

Have you ever seen the Tim Hortons at the Avalon Mall without a lineup? Jennifer Lilly had to pause and snap this pic before leaving as the mall closed its doors. (Submitted by: Jennifer Lilly)

A cashier at Colemans working behind a plastic shield during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. Other grocery stores are now installing similar equipment. (Submitted)

The new owners of Erin's Pub picked the perfect place to self-isolate ... inside the pub! Crystal Snow and Michael Hanrahan, with a bed set up on the bar's stage. (Submitted: Erin's Pub)

Empty store shelves have become one of the iconic images during the COVID-19 crisis. Jaclyn Trahey took this shot while shopping in St. John's. (Submitted: Jaclyn Trahey)

The Lottie's white Russian may be the best-known drink on George Street. With bars ordered to close, Lottie's cleaned out the fridge and donated their milk supply to the Gathering Place. (Source: Facebook)

'Of all the things you could have chewed up...' Brittany Ryan wasn't impressed when her pooch chewed the most valuable thing in the house. (Submitted by Brittany Ryan)

