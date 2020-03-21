Life sure looks different: Your pictures of living with COVID-19
We collected some of the most striking pictures that people in this province have shared during the COVID19 crisis.
Social Sharing
People are sharing their experience of the crisis on social media. Here's how it looks.
CBC News ·
For many people, smartphones have become our windows to the world, as we hunker down in self-isolation. Our social media feeds tell us how are friends and neighbours are experiencing the COVID-19 crisis, one picture at a time.
We collected some of the most striking, strange and even silly shots that people in this province have shared over the past week.
What are you seeing? Join the visual conversation and email your photos to us through nlphotos@cbc.ca.
CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is providing ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis. In addition to stories we post on our website, we're with you on Facebook, on Youtube, on Instagram.