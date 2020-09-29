Health Minister Haggie flying solo for weekly COVID-19 briefing

Health Minister John Haggie will update Newfoundlanders and Labradorians on the province's pandemic response Tuesday afternoon, as the weekly media briefing has been moved up a day in order to accommodate the provincial budget's release Wednesday.

Haggie is set to speak at 2 p.m. NT at the briefing, which will be live-streamed on the provincial government's YouTube channel.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, normally a staple of such briefings, will not be attending, as at last week's briefing officials announced she was taking some time off.

As of Monday, the province had two active cases, both related to travel, with a total caseload of 273 and three deaths.

The provincial budget is normally unveiled each spring, but the pandemic response delayed the document, with the House of Assembly passing interim supply bills in the meantime to keep government operating.

As of Monday, 41,130 people had been tested for the virus.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador